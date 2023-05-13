This Mother’s Day weekend will feature muggy conditions and even a chance for storms. Some of which could be on the strong or even severe side.

Thanks to what is called a Rex Block we have been stuck in a rainy, stormy pattern over the past several days. A Rex Block is when an upper-level ridge builds over Western Canada and an upper-level trough or low builds into the four corners region. This upper-level low or trough moves very little with time, hence the blocking. This pattern keeps us under the influence of the upper-level trough, with more rainy, stormy weather expected.

The muggy conditions that we have had this week will continue into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be uncomfortable, as dew points climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. This will make it feel more like the low to middle 90s on Saturday and Sunday. This mugginess will provide the fuel for some showers and even some storms during the afternoon and evening.

Not everyone will get a storm over the weekend, but a few will. Scattered storms and showers will develop in the afternoon and evening hours on both Saturday and Sunday. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. There is a chance that some of the storms on Sunday evening could be strong to even severe.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Sunday, mainly along and north of the Tennessee River. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and even some hail. If you are looking for a break from the heat, there is some relief coming.

Looking ahead, it appears that we will cool down some, but the wet weather might stick around through the middle of the month. Temperatures through the middle of the month are expected to be slightly below normal. Expect daytime highs to be slightly cooler than 83 and morning lows to start of slightly lower than 61. While it will be cooler, do not expect the rainy pattern to go away, in fact, it looks to be a little more wet through the middle of the month.

