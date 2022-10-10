Similar to the previous day, the Tennessee Valley is starting the week off with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The last time the Tennessee Valley saw measurable rain was on September 25th. By the time we reach Wednesday, the rain deficit in Huntsville will be near 1.30 inches!

Dry Days Lead To Increasing Drought Conditions

On Tuesday, winds will shift out of the south/southwest, filtering moisture back into the region. With moisture in place, rain will be able to form along and ahead of a cold front. Rain coverage will be scattered at first before becoming more widespread Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. There will be some instability and wind shear to support thunderstorm development. The strongest will be capable of high wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Rain accumulation looks to range from 0.10 to 0.50 inches across the area. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain support localized totals closer to an inch, especially across northeast Alabama. Whether you receive a small amount or large amount of rain, anything will be beneficial as parts of the area are facing moderate drought conditions.

What Can We Expect Through The End Of October

With the minimal rain we have seen so far, 2022 is currently tied with 1924 for the driest October on record. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting October to be drier than average here in the Tennessee Valley. In the above graphic, areas in the darker tan have a greater chance to see below-average rainfall. After this week’s rain chance, the dry air will filter back in limiting rain chances for the weekend and parts of next week.