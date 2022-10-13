We needed rain and finally received some! Almost an inch and a half fell at Huntsville International Airport and over an inch in the Shoals. This was the first time this month with measurable rainfall.

The forecast looks great for Thursday afternoon. Highs reach the lower to middle 70s with a clearing sky. The next chance of rain will be Sunday into Monday. It won’t be strong storms this time. Expect scattered showers in the forecast for the Tennessee Valley by then.

Here is a look at futurecast showing the clearing sky through this afternoon.

Highs today reach the lower to middle 70s with lower 80s by Saturday. Enjoy it because it gets cold again later next week. Another round of scattered frost is possible.