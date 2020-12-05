Mostly Dry Weather This Weekend

This weekend will be cool and mainly dry. Some fog will be possible Saturday and Sunday morning. Where temperatures drop below freezing, a freezing fog will be possible. That could lead to a few isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses early in the mornings, so use caution on the roads.

The afternoons will be cool and mostly dry, but a stray shower or two will be possible Sunday afternoon.

Another round of colder air moves in to start next week. Read more about next week’s weather in our latest forecast discussion.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook