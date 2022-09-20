The tropics continue to increase in activity this Tuesday! Major Hurricane Fiona, category 3, continues to track towards the west-northwest. Thankfully this system will not directly impact the east coast, but it will impact Bermuda. Tropical Depression Eight formed this morning in the north-central Atlantic Ocean. This system currently has maximum winds of 35 mph but is forecast to strengthen to the next named storm by Wednesday.

The main area to watch for development in the coming days is a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 60 percent chance of development in 48 hours and 80 percent in 6 days. It is currently moving west-northwest at 15 to 20 miles per hour.

The environment this disturbance is moving in is favorable for development. The warm water temperatures in the Caribbean and Gulf Of Mexico will help this storm thrive! Seas surface temperatures currently range from the low 80s to upper 80s, especially in the Gulf. The one parameter that could limit development is wind shear. At this moment there is little wind shear, but if this increases it could break down this storm.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest!