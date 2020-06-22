More Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon And Tonight

We’ve already seen some showers and storms this morning across parts of Northwest Alabama, and more storms are on the way this afternoon and evening.

A few pop up storms could be intense this afternoon

A few scattered storms will pop up this afternoon. These will be our typical summertime pop up storms, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t pack a punch. Just yesterday, these kind of storms caused problems in Guntersville.

Additional waves of storms move through this evening and tonight. Those may weaken a bit as they move from west to east, but may still have a better chance of producing damaging winds.



Lines of gusty storms possible this evening and tonight.

Additional storms are possible this week, and as we’ve seen, these summer storms can sometimes pack a punch. More on storm chances through the rest of this week in our forecast discussion.

– Alex Puckett

