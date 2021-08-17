More Stormy Weather In Store Wednesday and Thursday

We got little more than a glancing blow from Tropical Storm Fred. At 1:30 this afternoon, rainfall totals in DeKalb county were fairly impressive; over 2 inches in some spots, but most of us haven’t seen much more than cloud cover today.

While most have seen a break from the stormy pattern today, we get right back at it Wednesday and Thursday.

A couple of vorticity maximums associated with a shortwave trough move through Wednesday and Thursday.

These vorticity maximums, coupled with tropical moisture left behind in the wake of Fred, will result in more scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Some of these storms could be like the ones we saw on Sunday; capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

While severe weather isn’t particularly likely with these storms, a few could briefly produce wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, which would prompt severe thunderstorm warnings. Storms that don’t meet that criteria could still produce wind damage and localized flooding though, so be prepared for some nasty weather over the next couple of days.

