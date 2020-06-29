More Storms On The Way This Week

We’ve seen a round of loud, heavy, and occasionally gusty storms this afternoon, and we’ve got a few more rounds of storms in the forecast this week.

Additional waves of storms will move through Tuesday and Wednesday.





We could see one or two MCSs. An MCS, or Mesoscale Convective System, is a large cluster of storms that can produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds over larger distances. These are fairly common for us in summer, and are notoriously difficult to forecast because very small changes in the atmosphere can lead to large changes in how these form and move. Our rain chances towards the end of the week will, at least in some part, depend on how storms evolve Tuesday and Wednesday, but there could be a few storms around for the holiday weekend.

If you’ve got outdoor plans for the 4th of July, start thinking about a backup plan that’s indoors, just in case. Best advice for storms in the summertime: if you hear thunder, or get a lightning alert from Live Alert 19, head indoors until the storms have passed.

Alex Puckett

