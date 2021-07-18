More Storms Kick Off The New Week

Additional showers and storms are likely this evening and overnight, with more storms moving into North Alabama and Southern Tennessee after 11 pm. This will lead to a rainy start to Monday. Expect waves of showers and storms from the early morning into the evening.

We don’t see rain chances drop to zero at any point this week, but after Tuesday, we expect showers and storms to be a bit less widespread. As rain becomes less prominent, temperatures rise, and the heat index climbs back into the 90s.

Rain chances trend closer to what we would expect for late July by mid-week, but temperatures stay a bit below the average of low 90s. It won’t be long until some warmer and drier weather starts to build in though. We look to send July off with some heat!

– Alex Puckett