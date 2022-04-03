Storms are back in the forecast this week, and some of them could be on the strong to severe side. Storms will return to the area on Tuesday, then another round is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

A storm system moving out of Texas Monday night will push east across Louisiana, southern Mississippi and south Alabama. This area of low pressure will start to lift north early Tuesday morning, bringing showers and thunderstorms across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has included parts of our area in a Marginal risk for severe storms on Tuesday. This is a 1 out of 5 risk on the scale.

On Wednesday a strong cold front is expected to move across the Tennessee Valley. This front will bring yet another round of showers and storms, some of which could be strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area highlighted for the chance for strong to severe storms on Wednesday.

Now is the time to start thinking about your severe weather safety plan and getting ready for severe storms. Make sure that you have a NOAA Weather Radio, a flashlight, batteries and a first aid kit handy. We are now entering into April, which is the month with the most tornadoes on record in Alabama. Stay with The Weather Authority for updates on our next rounds of storms.