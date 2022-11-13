Rain is set to return to the Tennesee Valley this week. Scattered showers are expected to move in late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Showers will last through much of the morning and into the afternoon on Tuesday. It will also be on the cold side, with cloud cover and temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

Rainfall looks to amount to under half an inch in most locations across the area. There could be some isolated places that see slightly higher amounts. Especially where multiple rounds of showers come through.

It is not just the rain, but also the wind that we will have to deal with on Tuesday. We could see wind gusts up to 45 mph throughout the day. If you have Christmas decorations in the yard already, you may need to make sure they are tied down or pulled in before Tuesday.

