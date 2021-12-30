More Severe Weather On New Year’s Day

Another cold front moves into the Southeast on Saturday, triggering another round of severe storms. This system appears to be much more potent than Wednesday’s, with much stronger upper-air support, and plenty of shear and unstable air to support significant severe weather across North Alabama and Southern-Middle Tennessee.

Timing of storms is still a question mark, but models have trended with a later arrival of storms, with the line of storms potentially continuing past midnight in Northeast Alabama. The exact timing and threats these storms will pose could change some in the coming days, so be sure to check back often for changes to the forecast.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

