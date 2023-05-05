The weekend is almost here and unfortunately so is the rain. More showers and even a few storms will be possible over the next few days.

A warm front will lift north across our region over the weekend, which will open the door for more showers and storms. Rain chances look lower on Saturday, with a few scattered storms possible through the day.

More rain and a few storms will be possible on Sunday. Rainfall amounts through Sunday look to be around half an inch for most locations.

Stay with the Weather Authority for the latest forecast as we enter into this wet pattern.