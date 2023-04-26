As we prepare to wrap up another week, more rain and storms are coming. Multiple weather systems will impact the Tennessee Valley through the weekend.

Rain and storm chances will be up through the weekend. While it will not rain all day every day, there will be times throughout the rest of the week when you will want to carry the umbrella.

Rain and a few storms will be likely again Thursday afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side with the potential for some strong winds and small hail.

If you were hoping that the weekend would be dry for Panoply, unfortunately, you will have to carry the umbrella to the arts festival this weekend. The weekend will not be a complete washout, but rain chances look the best Saturday night and through the day on Sunday.

