Sunday evening will bring a few more isolated showers across the Tennessee Valley. This system will move out overnight, bringing an end to the showers across our area.

There will be more sun and dry conditions on Monday. Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning is when our next system arrives in our area. This system will bring some rain and a chance for a few thunderstorms.

While rainfall amounts may be heavy in a few localized spots, most of us will get close to three-quarters of an inch. Other areas may see close to an inch or more by Wednesday night.

Maybe more impactful will be the winds that will turn gusty as the system moves through. Winds will be breezy up to 25 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph! This could result in tree branches and small trees coming down. If these branches or trees fall on powerlines, it could result in localized power outages.

While we will have the threat of strong winds, the threat of severe storms across our area is very low. The greatest risk for severe storms will be across the central and southern parts of the state. The storm energy will be greatest Tuesday night into Wednesday in locations south of Birmingham.

The Weather Authority will continue to monitor this system and bring you updates in our latest forecast.