More Heavy Storms Wednesday

It was an active Tuesday with severe storms rumbling through the Tennessee Valley. We had several trees down along with power outages. Here are a few photos from viewers across the Tennessee Valley from Tuesday evening.

Tony Bearden

Luke & Brittany Bouldin

Chris Whitten

Heavy storms move through early Wednesday with another round of storms likely this afternoon. Some will be heavy with the potential for gusty winds and frequent lightning. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Tennessee Valley in a marginal risk of severe storms.

SPC Outlook for Wednesday

As you plan your day, it will be soggy morning commute with a small break in the action around mid-morning. Look for storms to fire this afternoon into the evening. Here is a look at futurecast for today.

1pm

3pm

6pm

Rain chances are high now, but we should see a break in this soggy weather pattern toward the 4th of July weekend. Highs will be in the lower 90s with only isolated showers and storms over the weekend.