More Heavy Storms Possible Monday

The Storm Prediction Center has kept much of Alabama, including all of North Alabama and Southern-Middle Tennessee, in a *Marginal Risk* for severe storms today.

What that means for us is that more scattered heavy storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Like yesterday, some of those storms could produce gusty winds and torrential rainfall as well as a good bit of lightning. Unlike yesterday, I don’t expect storms to be quite as widespread. I still think most of us see some showers or storms today, but not all of us see rain you can measure (>0.10″).

Track the rain and storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.

no iframe support!

Keep up with the forecast wherever you go with Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS or Android!

Follow me on Facebook and Twitter!

– Alex Puckett