More Heavy Rain Likely Today & Tuesday

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley through 7pm Monday. There are pockets of light rain for the morning commute with more heavy rain possible through the day. With the ground already saturated, it won’t take much for more flooding issues. Here is a look at some of the 4 day totals from the National Weather Service:

Huntsville: 7.65″ (Multiple areas are from 4″-7″)

Athens: 7.54″

Trinity: 7.45″

Fayetteville: 7.16″

Huntland: 6.65″

Waterloo: 5.52″

Moulton: 4.78″

Woodville: 4.05″

Huntsville International saw 3.31″ alone on Sunday setting a daily record.

* Through this evening. * Additional rounds of heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will occur this morning through this evening, producing widespread rain totals of 1-2 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible. With saturated soils from recent heavy rainfall, additional flash flooding is expected today. Rainfall will also exacerbate ongoing areal flooding and may cause additional rises on area rivers, creeks, and streams. Remember there will be locally higher amounts and additional flooding is likely. Be careful in areas that are more likely to flood. We saw that in several areas Sunday including parts of I-565. Use extreme caution and slow down.

2pm Monday

5pm Monday

Look for locally higher totals through Wednesday. The storm track will be south to north again today. Look for slow moving storms that lead to flash flooding. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN! Don’t cross a road if water covers it.

Our weather pattern dries out Thursday into the weekend.