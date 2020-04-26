More Gusty Winds Sunday

Yesterday brought gusty winds across the Tennessee Valley. Widespread wind gusts over 30 mph were reported.

Gusty winds are likely to continue today as well. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of North Alabama as well as Lincoln, Franklin, and Moore counties in Tennessee until 6 PM.

Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible today, and that could lead to some sporadic tree limbs down, power outages, and could blow around loose items like trampolines and lawn furniture.

Be sure to secure loose items this morning before the winds pick up. A few isolated showers are possible today. Details on rain chances over the next 7 days in our latest forecast discussion.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook