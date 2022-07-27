According to Climate Central summers across the United States are increasing and getting warmer. Over the past 50 years, we have experienced an increase in extremely hot days.

Since 1970 74 percent of 246 U.S. locations analyzed by Climate Central reported more extremely hot days annually. This includes Huntsville, where summertime temperatures continue to soar.

Since 1970 there has been an average increase of 19 extremely hot days in Huntsville. Extremely hot days are defined as any day where the temperature reaches above 95 degrees.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention heat impacts children, athletes, adults over 65, outdoor workers, low-income households and people with chronic medical conditions the most. With this trend of more days with extremely hot temperatures continuing, it could lead to an increase in heat-related illnesses.