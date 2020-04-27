Moon, Venus appear in close proximity this week

Take a moment to look up at the sky this week, especially after nightfall!

You’ll notice the waxing crescent moon as it gets closer to the First Quarter on April 30. But see the bright spot near the moon? That is the planet Venus!

This image was taken on Sunday evening around 9:50pm, looking west at the city of Huntsville.

This week, Venus and the moon will be separated by 6 degrees in the western evening sky, and Venus will be at its brightest of the year. It will dim through May as it passes between the Earth and the Sun, and then brighten again through June. Look for the planet after sunset by gazing towards the west.

If you snap a photo of Venus, be sure to share your view with us via the button below!