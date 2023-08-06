After a very active weekend across the Tennessee Valley, we have another round on the way Monday.

The region will continue to be under the warm sector of this next weather disturbance. What this means is that we are under a warm and moist unstable air mass. This unstable air mass in place here over the area will support the development of strong to severe storms as a cold front pushes through Monday afternoon.

The morning looks to start off mainly dry across the area, though an isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out during the early morning commute. It will be late morning to around midday when storms will begin to fire up as the front approaches the area.

As storms track eastward, they will begin to take on a linear form. It will be this linear formation that will lead to an increased risk of straight-line wind damage for the area. As of Sunday night, storms look to exit the region by 7-8 pm Monday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted the area as a ‘Slight Risk’ (level 2 out of 5) for the risk of strong to severe storm development. The severe storm coverage looks to be isolated across the area.

The main threats storms will pose will be damaging winds (over 60 mph), hail, and isolated flash flooding. With some directional wind shear, there is a low-end tornado risk for the area. While there is a low-end risk of a tornado, there is a greater risk of straight-line winds.

With the threat of strong to severe storms in the forecast Monday it is important to stay weather aware. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts if they are issued. Downloading the Live Alert 19 App is a perfect way to have weather alerts sent right to your phone.