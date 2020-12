A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was measured on a seismograph Friday morning 1.8 miles northeast of Courtland in Lawrence County according to the USGS. Anything 2.5 and below normally can’t be felt. Did anyone feel anything this morning?

Here is a look at the Richter Scale.

