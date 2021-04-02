Milder Forecast Heading Into the Easter Weekend

It’s been feeling like February as of late. Highs only hit 52° at Huntsville International Thursday with a high of 55° in the Shoals. Don’t expect much improvement yet. We only see middle 50s for Good Friday.

Temperatures tumble again tonight with a freeze warning for the entire Tennessee Valley. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s again. Make plans to protect any tender vegetation tonight. The warning is in effect from 1am-9am early Saturday.

Temperatures recover some over the Easter weekend. At least there is no rain this time. We’ll be in the middle 60s Saturday with upper 60s on Easter Sunday. Rain chances don’t increase again until the end of next week.

Looking For Much Warmer Air?

We have it next week! We will be in the lower to middle 70s starting on Monday with upper 70s later next week. Rain chances are up by Thursday. We are above average over the next 6-10 days! One more chilly afternoon and the warming trend begins!

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT