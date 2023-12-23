Christmas is almost here, and this Christmas will be quite a bit different than last year. Last year Christmas day was very cold and dry, but this year, it will be very mild and wet.

Christmas Eve will be mostly dry, and cloudy. Winds will start to pick up out of the southeast at around 15 mph by the afternoon. Despite the cloud cover and breezy conditions temperatures will still rise into the middle 60s during the afternoon. If you plan to attend a Christmas Eve service, take an umbrella, as a few showers could develop during the evening.

Last year the high on Christmas Day was just 32° and the morning low was 17°! This year, morning lows will drop down into the 50s, and daytime highs will climb into the low to middle 60s.

The downside to this Christmas is that it will likely rain through much of the day. A strong system will move out of the Rockies and into the Southeast on Christmas day, bringing multiple showers and some rumbles of thunder will also be possible.

Most of the rain will come during the morning hours on Christmas Day. However, rain chances will continue through Christmas evening. A few showers could linger into the morning after Christmas as the storm system moves off to the east.

In addition to the rain, the winds will also be picking up through the day on Christmas, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. Make sure that the inflatables are taken care of before the wind picks up.

Stay with The Weather Authority for the latest on your Christmas holiday forecast.