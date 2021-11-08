Mild Temperatures, Storms, Then Chilly! Several Changes This Week!

First, the time change! This will be first day of work and school going back to standard time. You will see a brighter sky going into work today and at the bus stop, but get ready to drive home in the dark!

Look for a gorgeous afternoon with highs today in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This is normal for middle to late October. We have a nice stretch of dry air to start this week. After that, rain and storms are likely across the Tennessee Valley.





Rain chances are up Thursday and Friday as a strong cold front moves through. We’ll say “a chance of rain and scattered storms” for now. We know November is our secondary severe weather season. This system isn’t the strongest, but it’s still something that could drop some heavy rain. We could see an inch for some Thursday into Friday.





Cooler Weekend Coming!

It’s that time of year where temperatures can change in a hurry! We cool down again over the weekend. Highs may not get out of the 40s for some on Saturday. That translates to some chilly morning lows Saturday and Sunday mornings. There will likely be 20s with a hard freeze coming!

Ben Smith