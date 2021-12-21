Mild start to Winter for the Tennessee Valley

Happy Winter Tennessee Valley! The Winter Solstice began at 9:59 am Tuesday morning, December 21st. Although the meteorological first day of Winter was December 1st, the official start day of Winter is the day of the Winter Solstice.

On the first day of Winter, we see the shortest day of the Winter Season. With a sunrise of 6:49 am and sunset being at 4:39 pm, there will be a total of 9 hours and 50 minutes of daylight. From here, days will start to get longer as we slowly work towards Springtime!

Mild start to Winter!

Winter is getting off to a mild start here in the Tennessee Valley, with temperatures by the end of the week forecasted to reach the 70s! Although Sunday and Monday were on the cooler side, the month of December has still been warmer than normal! If the month ended on the 20th, here in Huntsville, it would have been the 4th warmest December on record. So far for the month of December 70 percent of the high temperatures have been above average.

Holiday Weekend Forecast

It is a cool start to the week for the area, thanks to a northerly breeze ushering in some cooler air. Temperatures will gradually rise by the Holiday weekend! You won’t need those winter jackets with highs both Christmas Eve and Day reaching into the low 70s!

I’m happy to say, Santa will have no problems delivering presents for all the good boys and girls this year! We will be dealing with some cloud cover, but luckily he will have Rudolph lighting the way!