Mild start to December — 14th driest November on record

Happy first day of meteorological Winter Tennessee Valley! It is going to be a mild start to December and these conditions look to continue through the majority of the month. We are starting off the first few days of December with near-record warmth, with high temperatures Thursday and Friday forecasted to be in the 70s.

Above you will find the monthly temperature and precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for the month of December. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting temperatures to be above-average for the month! Along with the above-average temperatures they are predicting drier than average conditions across the Southeast.

Preview for next two weeks of December



Temperature Outlook for the next two weeks

During the next two weeks, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-average temperatures for our region. In the above photo, areas in red and orange represent the potential for above-average temperatures; the darker the shade the higher the chance.

The average high temperature during the 6-10 day outlook (Dec. 6-10) is 56.6 degrees and the average high temperature during the 8-14 day outlook (Dec. 8-14) is 55.8 degrees. During the 6-10 day outlook, it does not mean we will see above-average temperatures every day but that there is a 50-60 percent chance we could.



Precipitation Outlook for the next two weeks

During the next two weeks, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting near or just above-average precipitation for our region. In the above photo, areas in green represent the potential for precipitation; the darker the shade the higher the chance.

We see, on average, 1.81″ rainfall between December 6th and 14th. The information above, provided by the Climate Prediction Center, indicates there is a 40% chance to see above-average rainfall during this time period. This does not mean each day we will see rainfall, it just shows that within each time period there is that potential to see more than 0.2″ of rain.

November Weather Summary

During the month of November, we saw the coldest temperatures of the season so far and the first frost of the season! Above you will find a breakdown of temperatures and total rainfall for both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals. The main thing to keep in mind for the month is that all of the Tennessee Valley saw very little rainfall. Compared to Huntsville, Muscle Shoals was slightly warmer, but Huntsville saw about a tenth of an inch more of rain.



November Average Temperatures (Huntsville)

For the city of Huntsville, the warmest high temperature in November was 76 degrees and the coldest overnight low was 25 degrees. Looking at all the high temperatures during the month, 73 percent of the days were below average and 27 percent were above average. The average temperature, combining both highs and lows, was 48.7 degrees, this is 3.8 degrees cooler than the normal, 52.5 degrees. This would be the 33rd coolest November on record, the coldest on record was set back in 1924.



November Total Precipitation (Huntsville)

There were only five days of measurable rainfall for Huntsville, leading to a rainfall total for the month of 1.62 inches. With a rain deficit of 2.63 inches, this November was the 14th driest on record, the driest occurred in 1924 where Huntsville saw 0.49 inches. Although it was nice to see the sunshine, any rainfall during the month would have been very beneficial to the region.