We have started off the month of December with several days of above-normal temperatures. Now, a pattern shift could bring below-normal temperatures by the middle of the month.

Over the past several days, there have been six days that have had above-average temperatures. Morning lows over the past few days have been in the 50s and 60s and daytime highs have been in the low 70s! Normally our morning lows would be in the 30s this time of the year, and our highs should be in the 50s.

The warmest day so far came on December 8 with a high of 73 degrees. While it did not break a record, it is still 16 degrees above our normal daytime high. On the mornings of December 6 and 7, we broke record maximum lows. The morning low on December 6 was 59 degrees, and the morning low on December 7 was 64 degrees.

Looking to the days and weeks ahead, a cooler pattern looks to set up across our region. Into the middle of the month, a trough looks to dig into the southeastern part of the county, which will lead to cooler conditions taking over the region.

Temperatures are expected to be below normal for December 17-23. This means that morning lows could be below 35 degrees and daytime highs could be cooler than 54 degrees. There is still some time between now and the latter part of the month, but for now, the pattern looks to turn cooler for the latter part of the month.