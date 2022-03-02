As we head into the start of March, we say goodbye to meteorological winter and hello to meteorological spring. Although the official first day of spring is March 20, meteorological spring includes the months of March, April, and May. This is because of climate record-keeping purposes.

Here in the Tennessee Valley, we have seen a weather rollercoaster when it comes to not only this past winter but the first two months of the new year. During the three-month period of December, January and February, the Tennessee Valley has experienced heavy rainfall, severe storms, tornadoes and snowfall!

PHOTOS: Snow fell across the Tennessee Valley!

Season Average Temperatures

Snowfall Totals

Taking a look at the average temperatures for the meteorological winter season, the area saw average temperatures ranging from the low to mid-40s. During the month of December, all the locations above saw average temperatures into the 50s, which was above normal.

When we look at snowfall totals, locations in Southern Middle Tennessee saw the most snowfall. When the storm systems moved through the region, these areas saw the coldest temperatures. With temperatures at or below the freezing mark, it increased their chance of measurable snowfall. The official snowfall for Huntsville was around three inches, even though surrounding areas may have seen higher totals. This is 1.3 inches above average.

First Snowfall Of The Season

Average Temperatures For Huntsville

Temperature Departure From Average

Taking a closer look at the Huntsville area, the warmest month was December with an average temperature of 53.8 degrees. December finished 8.3 degrees warmer than normal. Even though we started off January well above average, a burst of cold air led to temperatures cooling down. The average temperature for Huntsville for the winter season was 46.2 degrees which is 1.2 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Huntsville for the months of December, January and February is 45 degrees.

Meteorological Winter Season Tornadoes

Tracks of the Winter Season Tornadoes

It is safe to say that we have seen all types of weather between December and February. Ten tornadoes touched down in the Tennessee Valley. Tornado intensity ranged from EF-0 to EF-1 strength. One notable tornado was one that touched down in northwestern Limestone County and then progressed northeast into Giles County. Thankfully there were no deaths or injuries were reported from these tornadoes. The main thing we saw from these tornadoes was structural damage to buildings. Trees were uprooted and/or snapped and there were also power outages.

Five Tornadoes Confirmed From New Year’s Day Severe Weather

The start of 2022 was a perfect example of how much of a rollercoaster the season has been! On January 1st, we saw temperatures in the 70s and severe weather. A strong cold front passage on that day brought severe storms. These storms that formed produced heavy rainfall, strong winds and isolated tornadoes. Behind the front, colder air ushered in, which led to the first measurable snowfall of the season for the Tennessee Valley!

Damage Photos From The New Year’s Day Tornadoes