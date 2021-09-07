‘Medium Chance’ of Gulf tropical development this week

The National Hurricane Center estimates a 30-40% chance of tropical or subtropical cyclone development over the northern Gulf of Mexico through late week.

The difference between the two is somewhat of a meteorological hair-split; tropical cyclones are full-blown ‘warm core’ lows. Subtropical cyclones are somewhat hybrid tropical/mid-latitude.

(If you’re interested in learning more about the difference, there’s some good information from the National Weather Service here: “Tropical, subtropical, extratropical?“)

Here’s the Tuesday afternoon tropical weather outlook from NHC:

“Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 PM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry, located over the central Atlantic several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda.

Showers and thunderstorms have increased today over the south-central Gulf of Mexico in association with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance. The system is expected to move slowly northeastward over the central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days. Upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development, but they are forecast to become more conducive for some limited tropical or subtropical cyclone development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States, and some slight additional development will be possible after it emerges off the southeastern

United States coast late this week. Regardless of development, areas of heavy rainfall will be possible across portions of the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia on Wednesday and Thursday, with localized flooding possible.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Latto”

What does this mean for the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast?

The ‘forecast’ weather conditions have not changed on the coast with this statement from the National Hurricane Center:

Rough surf through Thursday

Moderate rip current risk (at least yellow flag if not red-flag days at Gulf Shores & Orange Beach)

High chance of rain and storms Wednesday & Thursday

-Jason

