Update: Tropical Depression #13 forming over the northern Gulf

In a ‘special’ Tropical Weather Outlook statement Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center believes a tropical depression will form near the Gulf Coast later today or tonight, and it could become Tropical Storm Mindy before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

According to the NHC Statement: “Tropical storm warnings could be required for portions of the coast of the Florida Panhandle this afternoon. Areas of heavy rainfall are likely across portions of the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia through Thursday, with localized flooding possible.”

The weather impacts at the Alabama/NW Florida Gulf Coast have not changed even with the better-organized system today: higher rip current danger, rough surf, and a better over-all chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Here is a look at the Wednesday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center:

1. Updated:  Satellite and radar data indicate that shower and 
thunderstorm activity continues to gradually become better organized 
in association with an area of low pressure located about 115 miles 
southwest of Apalachicola, Florida. In addition, satellite-derived 
wind data indicate that the circulation has become somewhat better 
defined today. If these development trends continue, advisories will 
likely be initiated on this system as a tropical depression or 
tropical storm later this afternoon, and tropical storm warnings 
could be required for portions of the coast of the Florida 
Panhandle. After reaching the Florida Panhandle tonight, this system 
is expected to move across the southeastern United States and emerge 
over the western Atlantic by late Thursday, where environmental 
conditions appear unfavorable for additional development.  
Regardless of development, areas of heavy rainfall are likely across 
portions of the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia through 
Thursday, with localized flooding possible. 

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent. 
* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

Forecaster Brennan/Papin

