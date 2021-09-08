Update: Tropical Depression #13 forming over the northern Gulf

NHC will initiate advisories on Tropical Depression Thirteen, located over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, at 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC). — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 8, 2021

In a ‘special’ Tropical Weather Outlook statement Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center believes a tropical depression will form near the Gulf Coast later today or tonight, and it could become Tropical Storm Mindy before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

According to the NHC Statement: “Tropical storm warnings could be required for portions of the coast of the Florida Panhandle this afternoon. Areas of heavy rainfall are likely across portions of the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia through Thursday, with localized flooding possible.”

The weather impacts at the Alabama/NW Florida Gulf Coast have not changed even with the better-organized system today: higher rip current danger, rough surf, and a better over-all chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Here is a look at the Wednesday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center:

1. Updated: Satellite and radar data indicate that shower and thunderstorm activity continues to gradually become better organized in association with an area of low pressure located about 115 miles southwest of Apalachicola, Florida. In addition, satellite-derived wind data indicate that the circulation has become somewhat better defined today. If these development trends continue, advisories will likely be initiated on this system as a tropical depression or tropical storm later this afternoon, and tropical storm warnings could be required for portions of the coast of the Florida Panhandle. After reaching the Florida Panhandle tonight, this system is expected to move across the southeastern United States and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday, where environmental conditions appear unfavorable for additional development. Regardless of development, areas of heavy rainfall are likely across portions of the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia through Thursday, with localized flooding possible. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent. Forecaster Brennan/Papin