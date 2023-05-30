As the month of May slowly comes to an end, parts of the Tennessee Valley will be ending the month drier than average. With only pop-up afternoon rain chances and a day left in the month, Huntsville has a good chance of nearing two inches for a deficit.

During the majority of May, Huntsville has recorded no rainfall. When rain fell, over a tenth of an inch was recorded. This was likely associated with pockets of heavy rain that tracked through the area at the time. The wettest day of the month was on Saturday the 20th when just over an inch of rain was recorded.

While there were a few days that heavy rain fell, it will not be enough to bring most of North Alabama at or above normal for rainfall. With the current rain total, this year would rank in the top 35 driest on record in Huntsville. Decatur and Muscle Shoals are also experiencing a deficit. Decatur would end the month in the top 10 driest and Muscle Shoals would be the top 25.

While North Alabama has recorded limited precipitation this month, parts of southern middle Tennessee will actually end the month wetter than normal. Fayetteville has recorded nearly 6.4 inches, the majority of the rain falling on May 8th. At this rate, the month will end in the top 25 wettest on record for this community.

Afternoon Pop-Up Rain Chances

Heading into the last day of May, there will be the chance for some isolated afternoon showers and storms. Not everyone will see this activity and it will not be a big soaker. This being said, with increased moisture in the atmosphere, if storms develop downpours will be possible.

The pop-up afternoon shower and storm chance will continue into the start of June.