Marco Prompts Tropical Storm Watch for Baldwin and Mobile Counties

Tropical Storm Marco is taking aim at the Central Gulf Coast tomorrow, and Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings are in effect for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

In Alabama, Mobile and Baldwin counties are under a Tropical Storm Watch.

That includes all of Alabama’s beaches, as well as Mobile, Foley, Fairhope, Bayou La Batre, Daphne, Bay Minette, and Saraland.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when a tropical system could impact the warned area with tropical storm force winds within the next 48 hours.

– Alex Puckett

