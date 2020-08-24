Marco Approaches Gulf Coast; Laura Threatens Coast Later This Week

Tropical Storm Marco is approaching the Gulf Coast today, and looks much less organized than it did 24 hours ago.

All the rain and storm activity associated with Marco is displaced northeast of the center of the storm. That’s because upper level winds out of the southwest are shearing the storm. That has weakened Marco some, and will limit it’s intensity as it approaches the Louisiana coastline this evening.

For several days, Tropical Storm Laura has been the storm that has looked a bit more concerning. Laura has been able to maintain intensity as it traversed near Hispaniola and Cuba by having a slightly more broad and disorganized center that has remained just offshore.

Those two things have kept Laura from being as heavily affected by some of the higher terrain on those islands. Laura will likely maintain tropical storm strength past Cuba. As Laura enters the Gulf of Mexico, the wind shear Marco has been weakened by will have let up, and the environment in the Gulf will be incredibly favorable for additional development. Higher uncertainty than normal still exists with Laura’s intensity and landfall location, so be sure to check for changes to the forecast over the next several days.

Our interactive Tracking the Tropics map below illustrate the latest forecast paths as well as current watches and warnings in effect for the area.

Both Marco and Laura will bring rainy and stormy weather to Alabama’s Gulf Coast this week, and lead to heavy, dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents.

Double red flags have been flying along Alabama’s beaches today, meaning the Gulf is closed to swimmers.

Very little beach left in Gulf Shores as waves from T.S. Marco push ashore…



