March Showers Bring May Temperatures

Spring has most definitely sprung here in the Tennessee Valley! Through the month of March, daily temperatures have run about 5 degrees above the average.

As warm as it’s been lately, it’s about to get even warmer! In fact, you’ll want to have the A/C running through the end of the week, because it will feel more like mid-May than late March.

Thursday afternoon will be very, very warm. In fact, thermometers are expected to reach the low 80s for the first time this year. The average high for late March is 68 degrees, so a high of 80 degrees would be roughly 10 degrees above average.

And the thermometers will continue to climb into the low to mid 80s on Friday under a partly cloudy sky. It’ll feel rather toasty for early Spring! In fact, these late March temperatures are on par with mid-May average highs!

Drying Out For a Few Days

Ready for some nice weather for a change? It’s rained 19 of 24 days: 79% of the month! As of Tuesday night, Huntsville’s rainfall total for the month was 9.59″. That’s 5.58″ above average, and it puts us 14.03 above average for 2020 so far.

After 2.92 inches at Huntsville yesterday & 2.29 at Muscle Shoals, both sites are:

-Half of normal for the entire year.

-Ahead of 2019 totals (which included the wettest Feb on record).

-More than double year-to-date normals.

-More than double March normals & March 2019 totals. — Brian Carcione (@BCCwx) March 25, 2020

We need a break! We’re about to get one, too. Get set for a dry stretch of weather that extends into the first half of Saturday!

More stormy weather this weekend?

We’re continuing to monitor a storm system that will approach the Tennessee Valley late Saturday night through the early morning hours Sunday.

A cold front passing through Alabama and Tennessee will serve as the catalyst for thunderstorms late Saturday night. Some of these storms could be severe, but the specifics on intensity, timing and areal impact are murky.

Earlier guidance from the Storm Prediction Center indicated that severe storms were possible this weekend, but as of Wednesday afternoon, the severe weather threat for north Alabama has decreased and instead is further west of the area.

Nevertheless, it is the Spring Severe Weather Season, so we will continue to watch this system and keep you updated!

– Christina Edwards

