We’ve wrapped up March and the month finished warmer and wetter than average in Huntsville. The average monthly temperature in the city was 55.2 degrees which is one degree above average. Huntsville saw 5.78 inches of rain which is 0.39 inches above average.

The hottest temperature of the month was 82 degrees back on March 23 and the coldest, 22 degrees on March 20.

The month also brought several severe weather events. Severe storms moved through on March 1st, 3rd, 17th, 24th and 31st.