The month of March has ended and it’s time to take a look back at temperatures and precipitation for the month. In Huntsville, the coldest temperature was 23 degrees and the warmest was 81 degrees.

The average monthly temperature was 54.3 degrees, which factors in the highs and the lows. This was 0.1 degrees above average. The city saw 8.62 inches of rainfall which was 3.23 inches above average. Snowfall was 1.5 inches above average.

In Muscle Shoals, the average monthly temperature was 55.4 degrees and one degree above average. Rainfall was 1.17 inches above average.

March Temperature – Huntsville

March Rainfall – Huntsville