It’s the start of meteorological spring and it’s also the first day of Alabama’s severe weather season. We know severe weather including tornadoes can happen anytime, but March to May is a time when we need to pay extra attention to the forecast. We’ve had confirmed tornadoes in January and February already in north Alabama. We’ll see what March has in store. Historically, March has the second most tornadoes behind April from 1950 to 2020 in the state of Alabama. This is from the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

The peak of the tornado season in Alabama is late April. We’ve had some large, violent tornadoes from April 25-28 in the last ten-plus years. 2010, 2011, and 2014 were some of the notable ones. All three years recorded at least an EF-3 in the Tennessee Valley.

Climate Data

What to expect this month? We can literally get everything. Winter tries to hold on with cold air as spring is just around the corner. We can see snow, but it can be in the 80s. The range in records is truly remarkable. The record high is 90° in 1929 with the record low at 6° in 1980. We start 2022 on the warm side! Here is a look at the climate data for Huntsville International Airport.

March is normally one of our wettest months. It’s second behind December for the wettest of the year.

Remember to always be prepared for severe storms including having multiple ways to get warnings. Live Alert 19 and a NOAA weather radio are great resources to have. Don’t rely on outdoor sirens! Stay with News 19 for the latest weather information as we begin our severe weather season!

Ben Smith