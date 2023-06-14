Courtesy: Nick Driver

Strong to severe storms tracked through the Tennessee Valley Wednesday morning. These storms led to strong winds, heavy rain, and large hail but once the storms passed many quickly saw these storm clouds clear out.

Before the clouds fully cleared, many across the area had the opportunity to see beautiful cloud formations. Many viewers sent in their photos of this cloud formation known as Mammatus.

Mammatus clouds are rounded in shape and hang from the bottom of a cloud; they most commonly form under a thunderstorm anvil. While these clouds typically accompany severe weather, they do not produce any.

This cloud type forms when air from the cloud layer descends into the clear air below. The cloud droplets will then evaporate, cooling down the air and making it descend even faster; this leads to a portion of the cloud being dragged down. This process is what leads to the cloud’s shape.

