Major River Flood Impacting Jackson Mississippi

Flood Expected To Be 3rd Highest Recorded Crest of Pearl River at Jackson

The Pearl River in Mississippi has hit major flood stage in Jackson, and is expected to crest Sunday morning above 38 feet.

Estimated 38 Foot Flood Inundation Map

That would be the third highest crest in the river's history there. The record high crest was set back in 1979 when the river flooded to over 43 feet just after Easter.

Residents have been asked to evacuate their homes, and water is expected to flood multiple streets and some buildings in downtown Jackson.

More rain is in the forecast here this week, but thankfully we don't expect it to cause additional flooding. Details on our forecast on the forecast discussion.

– Alex Puckett

