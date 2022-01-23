Mainly Dry But Chilly This Week

What are some words that can best describe the upcoming week for the Tennessee Valley? I would have to say dry, sunny, and chilly! The month of January has been a bit on the cooler side so far with Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs expected to reach into the low to mid-50s, which is near average for this time of year!

Multiple rounds of cold air

Even though we will see near average temperatures on Monday, a cold front moving through the region Tuesday will lead to another burst of cold air! High pressure will build in north of the area leading to a shift in the wind direction. A more northerly wind flow will lead to cold air being ushered into the region for the remainder of the week. Expect overnight low temperatures to fall back into the 20s, which means more mornings when you will need to bundle up when heading out.

Is any rainfall on the way?

On Tuesday, an area of low pressure will move east along the Gulf Coast. The bulk of the moisture associated with this system will stay well to the south, mainly impacting the coast and southern Alabama. Here in northern Alabama, any shower activity will be spotty in coverage; the best chance being in southern portions of the area.

High pressure will generally be in control of the region through this week. Another frontal system looks to move into the region by Friday, which could bring about another potential for showers. At this vantage point, any showers will be spotty in coverage.