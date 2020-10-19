M 7.5 Earthquake Prompts Tsunami Warning For Parts Of Alaska Coast

A Magnitude 7.5 earthquake has occurred about 57 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska. This is along the Denali Fault, a strike-slip fault line.

The Denali Fault is a Strike-Slip Fault Line

Aftershocks of over M 5.0 are being felt near the epicenter of the original quake.





This earthquake has prompted a Tsunami Warning for much of the Southern Alaskan Coastline from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass.

This situation is still unfolding. We’ll bring you updates on any damage on WHNT.com.

– Alex Puckett

