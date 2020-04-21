Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Before Sunrise Wednesday Morning

For all the stargazers out there, the Lyrid meteor shower will peak just before sunrise tomorrow. We’ve got pretty much perfect weather conditions for watching the shower too!

Clear skies and little light from the moon should make for optimal conditions for stargazing tonight.

The sky will remain clear overnight, and even the moon phase is good too. It’s in the waning crescent phase, almost to a new moon. That means just a tiny sliver of moonlight will be seen. That should allow those dimmer meteors to show up a little bit better. Of course, your best bet to see meteors will be in the country, away from the lights in cities and towns. The peak of the shower will come from around midnight to just before sunrise, but there could still be some bright ones as early as 9 or 10 pm. Also, remember looking for meteors can be a lot like fishing. Just because you’re in an optimal spot at the peak of the shower doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll see much.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook