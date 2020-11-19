Lots Of Moving Parts From the Weekend Through Thanksgiving

We are a week away from Thanksgiving Day. We have a variety of weather to talk about between now and then. Mild temperatures, rain, and then cooling off. Let’s break it down.

It will be a pleasant weekend for us in the Tennessee Valley. Expect more clouds Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are slim. Overall, we won’t see any measurable rainfall this weekend.

Rain Chances Increasing Monday-Wednesday

We’ve talked about the lack of rain all month. So much for the start of the wet season and the secondary severe weather period so far. Rain chances are up though. A few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with a greater chance of rain on Wednesday. There could be a few storms as well. Rain totals are up to 1″ for us. Most of it comes down around midweek.





Thanksgiving Forecast

It will clear by Thanksgiving Day with cooler temperatures. Highs Thursday only reach the upper 50s. This will translate to chill temperatures Friday morning into the weekend.

