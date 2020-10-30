Looking Good For College Football This Weekend

Zeta is gone! Perfect timing for the college football games this weekend. Here is the forecast:

Auburn vs. LSU – 2:30pm – News 19 – Jordan Hare Stadium

Auburn hosts LSU Saturday afternoon in Auburn. The forecast looks good with temperatures in the middle 60s under a partly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the east 5-15 mph. No rain is in the forecast

Alabama vs. Mississippi State – 7pm – Bryant Denny Stadium

Alabama hosts Mississippi State Saturday evening in Tuscaloosa. It will be in a pleasant afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Temperatures dip into the middle 50s at kickoff. Make sure you are bundled up for the game with cooler temperatures and a northeast breeze.

3pm Saturday

High pressure to the west means a dry forecast coming up this weekend. It will be a pleasant afternoon with temperatures a little below average for late October.

7pm Saturday

It will be cooler in Tuscaloosa with a later kickoff with no rain. Overall it will be a good looking weekend for college football across the southeast.

