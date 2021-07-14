Looking Back At One Of the Hottest Stretches On Record – Late June/Early July 2012

We haven’t had many 90 degree days in 2021, ten to be exact. In 2012, we had more 100 degree days than 90 degree days to this point. It was one of the hottest stretches on record including hitting 105° two days in a row. Both were daily records.

Late June 2012:

Five of the last seven days we were 101° or higher. The trend continued into July.

Early July 2012:

July 1 the high was 105°. We still hit triple digits five days straight from July 3 to July 7. To put this in perspective, the average high for this fifteen (15) day period from June 24 to July 8 was 101°.

We had a monster ridge of high pressure overhead for this period keeping temperatures around 100°. This is something that has been absent to this point this summer. We’ll see what August 2021 has to offer. We still have a long way to go before autumn arrives with falling leaves, cooler temperatures, and football.