Looking At Tornado Warnings So Far In 2020

I decided to dig a bit into the tornado warning data for 2020 today. We’ve seen 36 tornado warnings issued by NWS Huntsville so far, but a lot of us haven’t been in a warning all year. Look at all that space without a warning this year!

Cullman county leads the pack in North Alabama with 12(!) tornado warnings in 2020. When you total up the square mileage of all those tornado warning polygons issued by NWS Huntsville, you get nearly 11,000 mi²! The largest tornado warning polygon issued by NWS Huntsville was around 667 mi², while the smallest was only around 25 mi².

One of those tornado warnings in North Alabama was a Tornado Emergency for Colbert County. That was the first Tornado Emergency issued in North Alabama since 2014. An EF-1 Tornado moved into Colbert County from Tishomingo County, MS triggering this Tornado Emergency. At the time, there was sufficient evidence from both storm spotters and radar data to believe that tornado might have been much, much stronger.

Here’s what that tornado looked like before it crossed the Alabama state line courtesy of Dr. Barrett Gutter @wxgutter006.

South Alabama leads the pack with the most tornado watches this year, which makes a lot of sense. It was such an active hurricane season in the Gulf, and those outer bands can produce tornadoes, so Gulf Coast counties often get a lot of watches.

That data also shows up in the tornado warning by county data too. Baldwin County led the pack in the state of Alabama this year, and a lot of our South Alabama counties (particularly the southwestern counties) show up with higher numbers than the rest of the state this year.

Of course, 2020 isn’t over yet (as much as we might want it to be). And we can still get tornadoes in North Alabama this time of year. We’re hoping we can get through the rest of the year without any severe weather, but that’s no guarantee.

We typically see tornadoes in North Alabama in December more than once every 10 years, so only time will tell if we get one more round of severe weather before we ring in 2021.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook