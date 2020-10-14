Looking Ahead To the Weekend – Cooler & Dry

Talk about polar opposites! This weekend will be nothing like the last and that’s a good thing! After the remants of Delta bought breezy and rainy conditions last weekend, look for a cool and dry forecast for your Saturday and Sunday. A big trough along the east coast brings in pleasant temperatures!

Trough Along East Coast = Cooler Temperatures

It will be chilly for high school football on Friday night. Temperatures average in the lower to middle 50s. With winds out of the north, it will feel like in the 40s! Bundle up!

Here is your three day weekend forecast. Expect 60s Friday and Saturday with lower 70s on Sunday. Any rain will be limited to Friday morning if we get anything at all. Chances are everyone stays dry this weekend.

College Football Forecast

It will be beautiful across the southeast this weekend. A gorgeous Saturday afternoon is in the forecast with temperatures dropping in a hurry during the evening. No rain for Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, and UNA this weekend. If you are going to Tuscaloosa, have an extra layer with the later kickoff. You can watch the game on News 19 at 7pm Saturday evening.





Daypart Forecast

Here is a look at the forecast for Auburn, Alabama, and UNA Saturday:

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT