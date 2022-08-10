According to NASA, the Perseids Meteor Shower will peak this week on the 12 and 13 of August. Typically, this particular shower has 50-100 meteors per hour.

However, a full moon this year will make it difficult to see the many shooting stars that will grace the night sky. Because of the bright moon washing out much in the night sky, only the brightest of these meteors will be able to be observed.

By the end of the month, the meteor shower will begin to subside with fewer meteors passing through the sky.